KARACHI: Sindh police have launched a WhatsApp number for citizens to shoot and share videos of aerial firing on New Year’s Eve so law enforcers can take action against the violators of ban on celebratory firing.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon asked the netizens for help in discouraging the practice by sending videos of elements indulging in celebratory gunfire on WhatsApp number 03435142770.

He called for the citizens to first report aerial firing at the police helpline 15 and then shoot videos by ensuring their safety.

Swift action will be taken over violation of the law and an FIR registered, the AIG warned, adding all relevant police officials have been issued directives to ensure strict implementation of the ban on celebratory gunfire.

Beside aerial firing, he said those found showing off arms on New Year’s Eve will also be taken to task with their weapons to be seized and licences revoked. He said a special team will monitor messages to be received on WhatsApp.

Mr Memon advised the citizens to revel in the joyous occasion of New Year but not take law into their hands.

