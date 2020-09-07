Karachi administrator thanks Fed, Sindh govts for reposing trust on him

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani has expressed his gratitude towards the federal and provincial governments for reposing trust on him, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this during a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday.

The two discussed transparent use of funds in the uplift projects for Karachi and other affairs.

Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan recently announced a historic package for the metropolis and it would help in solving the city’s issues on a long-term basis.

He said that getting better civic facilities was the right of the Karachiites and no serious efforts were made in the past for improving the infrastructure of the city.

The governor Sindh said that it was a joint effort for the city as federal, provincial and city governments would transform the business hub of the country through coordinated efforts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government on Saturday appointed Local Government Secretary Iftikhar Shallwani as the administrator of Karachi.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said they have decided to appoint Iftikhar Shallwani as Karachi administrator. He maintained that a notification in this regard will be issued shortly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded the government’s decision and hoped that Iftikhar Shalawani will prove to be a good administrator for Karachi.

