Karachi ASI turns out to be MQM-L hitman

KARACHI: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was arrested on charges of having ties with Indian spy agency RAW and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), has made startling revelations in a confessionary statement before a joint investigation team (JIT).

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had arrested Shahzad Saleem, who was posted at the investigation wing of the Shahrea Faisal police station, earlier this year. He told the JIT that he got a government job on the basis of his political connections and was later inducted into the Sindh police.

The arrested cop revealed that the MQM-L had formed an eleven-member team, led by Arshad alias Chotta, for carrying out targeted killings. It comprised Yousuf alias Babay, Asif Kalla, Arshad Sanki, Goga and Safdar alias Langra.

He said the group that he was part of was funded by Indian spy agency RAW to carry out terrorism activities in the city. All group members remained in contact with each other through emails and had disbursed among themselves hundreds of thousands transferred from abroad, he disclosed.

Arshad had killed five political rivals in Karachi’s Landhi and Korangi areas, according to the police.

