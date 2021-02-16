SHC hears plea against establishment of police station on ‘encroached’ land

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Tuesday that Karachi’s Awami Colony police have vacated a piece of land where they had established their police station.

A two-judge SHC bench, headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, heard a petition filed by a citizen against the establishment of Awami Colony police station on encroached land.

As the bench resumed hearing, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and other officials appeared before the court.

A counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the police had vacated the land in question after the court’s directives.

Addressing the top cops, Justice Saadat Khan remarked that the bench doesn’t like calling them to the court but their sub-ordinates don’t comply with its orders.

“We have to summon you people because police officers don’t obey the orders,” the judge said.

The bench disposed of the petition for having served the purpose it was filed for.

