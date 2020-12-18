Mysterious Karachi explosion leaves two injured with splinters

KARACHI: A strange Napier Road explosion eventuating late into Friday has reportedly injured two people according to the rescue sources, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the development, a mysterious explosion has injured one Babar and Daniyal, rescue personnel taking to the event told media.

The injured sustained chest and neck wounds due to splinters ricocheting as the mysterious explosion went off.

At the time of explosion, the wounded were keeping themselves warm lighting bonfire, the Senior Superintendent of City district said. He added the probe in underway to make out what caused the explosion and whether it was an accident.

