Death toll from Karachi building collapse rises to 16

KARACHI: The death toll in the Karachi building collapse incident rose to 16 as two more bodies were taken out from under the debris on Friday morning, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the rescue teams retrieved the body of a woman and a minor boy from the rubble earlier today taking the death toll to 16.

The five-storey residential building had collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar area yesterday leaving its residents stuck under the debris.

Pakistan Rangers – Sindh and local police are using heavy machinery to lift up heavy concrete slabs to recover the people buried under the building’s remains.

36 injured who were pulled out from under the debris were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for immediate medical attention.

34 out of the 36 injured have since been discharged from the healthcare facility after being given preliminary treatment.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail took notice of the incident and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. The CM Murad has also summoned a report from Commissioner Karachi.

On December 30, a six-floor building, having 19 flats collapsed in Karachi’s Ranchore Line area. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials reached the area and had sealed the building.

Luckily the residents were shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

