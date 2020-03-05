Trapped man calls for help on cell phone after Karachi building collapse

KARACHI: One of the people trapped in the rubble of a residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar area desperately called for help with his cell phone from the debris, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details available with ARY News, one of the trapped persons begged for rescue and called for help by making a telephone call to his brother from the mobile phone.

At least three people were killed and several feared trapped after a multi-storey residential building has collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar on Thursday afternoon.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Rehan Hashmi talking to media outside the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital said that at least 32 injured were brought to Abbasi hospital out of which 20 were discharged after getting first aid.

Meanwhile, rescue activities are underway to take the people out of the debris of the collapsed building.

Three bodies have been taken out of building’s debris so far, while several people still feared trapped. The rescue teams have shifted the 25 injured to nearby hospitals.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail took notice of the incident and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. The CM Murad has also summoned a report from Commissioner Karachi.

On December 30, a six-floor building, having 19 flats collapsed in Karachi’s Ranchore Line area. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials reached the area and had sealed the building.

