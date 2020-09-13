Several feared trapped as two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: At least two dead bodies have been recovered and 10 injured persons were taken out of debris so far after a two-storey residential building has collapsed in Karachi Lyari Town, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The building collapse incident took place near Koyla Godam area (coal go-down) in Lyari Town.

This is the fifth incident reported in 2020 which is followed by a collapse of a multi-storey residential building in Karachi’s Korangi on last Friday.

One among deceased persons is identified as Jan Muhammad, whereas, the injured persons include 30-year-old Abdul Rehman, 25-year-old Daud, 45-year-old Habib, 30-year-old Umair Khan, 40-year-old Sher Khan, 25-year-old Samiullah, 18-year-old Riyaz, 25-year-old Habib Saeed and 20-year-old Umar Khan.

Rescue teams shifted the dead bodies and injured people to Civil Hospital. The officials of police forces and Rangers are also assisting the rescue teams for removing the debris at the building collapse site.

The Deputy Commission South, Irshad Sodhar, the residential building was under construction. He told media that seven wounded persons were taken out of debris, however, a rescue operation is underway for recovering more persons.

The owner told media that construction work was underway near the building. He added that the building has go-downs on its ground floor.

Once again a building collapsed, someone needs to be held responsible for all these damages & casualties. SBCA has been a nightmare for karachi. We need to redesign our strategy for SBCA, this is not working at all. pic.twitter.com/OuHINEohyN — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) September 13, 2020

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the provincial chief secretary besides issuing orders for carrying out relief activities. He said in a statement that the lives of Karachi people are endangered due to negligence of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

