Third Covid wave: Micro-smart lockdown imposed today in Karachi district

KARACHI: Keeping in view the reemergence of Covid-19 into its third wave in the city with the number of cases rising once again, the district authorities have announced a micro-smart lockdown in parts of District Central

According to the new notification released today, at least three sub-divisions of Karachi’s central district have been set for the lockdown imposed with an immediate effect until April 6.

Union Councils in North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Liaquatabad shall observe the order of lockdown to curb the covid spread.

The notification said lockdown is being imposed after the District Health Officer pointed out Covid hotspots in his remits.

All those entering and exiting the said areas will be required to wear face masks while the irrelevant people who have nothing to do in these areas will not be allowed to pass them.

This is in the follow-up of the government’s new Trace, Test, and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy rolled out by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

READ: Single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Pakistan on March 25

Pillion riding on bikes is also banned in these areas considered the hotspots for the virus while all commercial activities, including retail business and industrial units, shall remain suspended in these areas.

The notification also said that assembling and gatherings will not be allowed in these areas as well.

Separately those who are tested Covid positive shall observe quarantine within their homes.

District Central authority said in its notification that government will distribute rations in the affected areas considered under new lockdown.

Comments

comments