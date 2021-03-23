Single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Pakistan on March 25

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Convidecia, developed by Chinese CanSino Biologics will arrive in Pakistan on March 25, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After importing COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, the private sector is ready to bring the single-dose vaccine from China after getting its approval from the drug authorities in Pakistan.

The technical adviser of a private pharmaceutical company, Dr Hassan Abbas, told ARY News that the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics will reach Pakistan on March 25.

Read: China announces to gift more doses of COVID vaccine to Pakistan

Dr Abbas detailed that the first consignment containing 10,000 doses of the single-dose Convidecia vaccine will arrive in the country on Thursday, whereas, the second consignment will arrive in Pakistan next month.

CanSinoBIO’s Convidecia vaccine will be available in three hospitals in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. The representative of the pharmaceutical company added that the price of the Convidecia vaccine is Rs4,225.

Other than Pakistan, China, Mexico and Hungary had authorised the CanSinoBIO’s single-dose Convidecia vaccine for emergency use, according to Reuters.

Read: Dr Faisal says PM Imran is doing well, urges people to get Covid vaccine

Earlier on March 21, the federal cabinet had approved a summary regarding prices of COVID-19 vaccines– Chinese and Russian doses- to be imported by the private sector after a recommendation from the health ministry following approval from the DRAP.

The health ministry had suggested a proposal allowing the private sector to import the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health ministry had recommended the price of two anti-COVID jabs of the Russian vaccine be set at Rs 8,449. The packet containing four doses of Sputnik-V is set at Rs 16,560 while 10 and 20 doses would be available at Rs40,555 and Rs 81,110 respectively after approval from the federal cabinet.

Read: Covid vaccine from China provided to provinces, says health ministry

Sputnik V is one of four vaccines approved for emergency use in Pakistan, in addition to those by China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, and the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot.

On the other hand, the single-shot COVID vaccine from China – Convidencia – would cost Rs4,225.

Two pharmaceutical companies are importing vaccines from abroad with one hailing from Karachi importing the Russian vaccine while the Chinese vaccine would be imported by a multi-national pharma company.

Comments

comments