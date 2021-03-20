SAPM Dr Faisal says PM Imran is doing well, urges people to get Covid vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing very well after his Covid-19 diagnosis, ARY News reported.

He was apprising the nation about the health of PM Imran Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier today. About vaccination, SAPM Dr. Faisal said that PM was not “fully vaccinated” when he contracted the virus.

“He only got the first dose merely two days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines,” it said.

Dr Faisal Sultan urged people not to be deterred from getting vaccinated.

The SAPM said the countrywide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive continues without any hurdle and citizens above 70 years, can get themselves vaccinated from anywhere, there is no barrier for them.

The minister urged the citizens to be “very very careful” as the new strain spreads “faster and is more deadly”. He said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio has reached above 10 percent in some cities of the country.

The minister cautioned that the situation can go worse if the masses continue to violate COVID-19 SOPs.

He has once again urged masses to completely adhere to the health-related SOPs.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet today said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, NCOC head Asad Umar said that the premier is perfectly fine and he was infected with the virus before receiving the COVID vaccine jab.

Pakistan Covid cases

Coronavirus claimed 42 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,799.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 42 more lives and 3,876 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 29,576. The positivity ratio was recorded at 9.46 per cent during the past one day.

