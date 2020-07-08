Man dies after electricity wire falls on his motorcycle in Karachi

KARACHI: A man lost his life after being electrocuted in Karachi’s Karsaz area following a short spell of moderate rainfall in the city here on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

According to details, the man, whose identity remains unconfirmed, was travelling on a motorcycle with his friend when an electric wire fell on them.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and pulled the body from the motorbike. He was died on the spot, said police.

According to rescue sources, at least three people have been electrocuted to death in different incidents following a fresh spell of rain that hit the city on Wednesday morning.

A man lost his life due to electrocution in Karachi’s Model Colony while labourer in the Kareemabad area electrocuted to death during routine work.

Several areas of Karachi received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday morning, turning the hot and humid weather pleasant.

The rain was reported in areas of Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Liaquatabad and other areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected in various parts of the metropolis during the day.

Meanwhile, citizens in parts of Karachi continue to suffer from long hours of power outages after rainfall lashed the city on Wednesday.

The areas facing power outage include Gulshan-e-Iqbal block, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gul Bahar, Malir, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Landhi, Korangi, North Nazimabad, Malir, Defence, and other parts of the city.

