Karachi factory blast: CM Sindh questions legitimacy of ice factory

KARACHI: Following the horrific explosion Tuesday in an ill-fated New Karachi factory that claimed at least six lives, the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the event, ARY News reported.

The CM has directed the provincial labor department to furnish a report on the blast which is credited to the ice factory boiler’s blow-up.

CM Murad Ali Shah inquired weather this ice storage facility legal and were there any inspections of the boilers.

He further asked the labor division whether the employees of that ice facility, six of which plunged to the blast and the following destruction, were registered with Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

READ: Six Karachi laborers die as factory boiler blows up collapsing factory roof

Earlier today a blast reportedly due to a boiler exploding in an ice factory along the New Karachi industrial area claimed at least six lives so far, mostly laborers while injuring dozens as the building roof collapsed.

Senior Superintendent of Police in East district alongside his personnel has taken over the blast site as paramedic teams carry out their rescue exercise on the scene.

One of the factory laborers was rescued from the factory debris, rescue officials confirmed, while workers claim others could still be stuck under the wreckage.

Comments

comments