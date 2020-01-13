Karachi to shiver in severe cold spell till Jan 18: met office

KARACHI: A westerly weather system, which brought drizzle and cloudy weather in Karachi has moved out of the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a weather report said that a severe cold wave begins on Monday (today) and will likely to continue until January 18.

The minimum temperature in city could plunge to three degree Celsius in this week, weather department said in its report.

Different parts of Karachi yesterday received drizzle amid a windy and cloudy weather.

According to the weather report, widespread rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday while at scattered places in south Punjab and northwestern Balochistan.

Snowfall is also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

In Balochistan, partly cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over hills, is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Chaman and Mastung today.

Widespread rain and snowfall over hills is expected in upper and central districts of Punjab, while at isolated places in southern districts of Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, D.G. Khan, Layyah and Bhakkar.

In Sindh rain is expected at isolated places in Mithi and Tharparakar districts, while cold and dry weather elsewhere in the province.

