Cold weather spell persists in Karachi amid blowing Siberian winds

KARACHI: A spell of cold weather continuing in Karachi as minimum temperature dropped on Wednesday morning to 09º Celsius, ARY News reported.

The port city will experience cold and dry weather in the next 24 hours, while 57 percent humidity recorded in metropolis in the morning.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a report said that northeastern Siberian winds blowing in the city and the wind speed has been recorded at nine kilometres per hour. Maximum temperature could increase in daytime to 27 degree Celsius.

The visibility limit has been restricted to 2.8 kilometres in the city amid partly cloudy weather.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while very cold in Balochistan.

A wave of severe cold continued in northern districts of Balochistan including Quetta and Kalat, where the mercury dropped to minus-7 degree Celsius affecting normal life in the region.

Minimum Temperature: The mercury dropped to minus-15 at Leh, minus-13 at Astore, minus-11 at Skardu and Anantnag, minus-10 at Gopis, minus-09 at Kalam, minus-08 at Baramulla, Pulwama, minus-07 at Bagrote, Quetta and Gilgit, minus-06 at Kalat and Srinagar, while minus five at Hunza.

