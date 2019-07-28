Karachi commissioner takes notice of illegal hike in milk prices

KARACHI: Taking notice of illegal hike in milk prices in the city, Karachi commissioner here on Sunday announced crackdown against all those selling milk at higher prices than the rates fixed by the government, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the commission said that illegal hike in milk price will not be tolerated at all costs and urged the citizens to identify and lodged their complaints against the milk-sellers who were selling milk at exorbitant rates.

Read More: Dairy farmers in Karachi hike milk price by Rs10 per litre

Earlier on July 6, the Karachi Dairy Farmers Association defying the orders of Commissioner Karachi had increased the price of milk by Rs10 per litre.

According to details, the dairy farmers had decided to sell milk to middlemen at the price of Rs110 per liter. Official sources had said that the price of milk was notified at Rs94 per litre by the city administration.

The President Dairy Farms Association had said that the milk prices had been increased due to hike in the diesel price and production expenses.

