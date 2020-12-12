Karachi continues to record highest test positivity rate across country

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday that the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 6.59 per cent in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The number of critical patients of has reached to 2470 across the country.

Karachi has recorded the highest positivity ratio at 20.88pc, while Sindh have 12.91 positivity rate, according to the NCOC.

Balochistan’s rate of coronavirus positive cases has been 10.48pct and Azad Kashmir recorded 8.70 percent positive cases.

Gilgit Baltistan region has minimum positivity rate in the country i.e.1.23 percent, while Punjab has 3.87 tests positivity rate, the NCOC stated.

Test positivity rate in Islamabad recorded 4.27 and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4.12 pct.

Hyderabad has 08.33pc positive cases, Rawalpindi 09.94pc, Faisalabad 2.36, Multan 1.90pc, Swat 5.76, Quetta 3.72pc, Peshawar 15.5pc, Abbottabad 08.60pc, Mirpur 07.87pc and Muzaffarabad 11.20pc, according to the NCOC.

The death rate of the COVID-19 has been two percent in Pakistan, while overall tally of deaths by coronavirus in the country has reached to 8724, the NCOC said.

Overall death rate by the disease in the world has been 2.24 pct.

Among total deaths 71 percent deceased were male patients, while 72 pct deceased were suffering from other terminable diseases.

Overall 91 deceased were died in hospitals and 58 pct of them were on ventilators, the NCOC stated.

Comments

comments