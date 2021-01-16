CM Sindh promises rehabilitation for Mehmoodabad nullah affectees

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired Karachi Coordination Committee session on Saturday to deliberate over Mehmoodabad Nullah’s encroachments, ARY News reported.

The session, attended by key officials from federal, provincial, and city governments and other institutions, was briefed that the 19.03-kilometer long nullah had a number of encroachments some of which have been removed.

There are more encroachments that have yet to be removed, the session was told. However, the CM said those aggrieved as a result of this clearance drive will be rehabilitated. He acknowledged the understanding ensured by those whose structures were being razed down in the drive.

It is our city and we will not leave affectees alone, said the CM, noting that the government is looking after their rehabilitation arrangements.

Present in the session were federal ministers Asad Umar, Aminul Haque, and Ali Zaidi, and representing the city were Commissioner Karachi and its Administrator.

READ: Karachi’s anti-encroachment drive faces protesters, LEAs called for help

CM Murad Ali Shah said the committee has handed over Rs30 million to Commissioner Karachi for the purpose of resettling the victims of nullah clearance drive.

Separately, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) officials were also present.

Comments

comments