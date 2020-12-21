Karachi’s coronavirus positivity rate highest in the country

ISLAMABAD: The highest positivity rate of coronavirus cases was recorded in Karachi at 13.1 percent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was briefed on Monday.

Pakistan’s overall Test Positivity Ratio (TPR) was recorded at 6.3pc, the NCOC session was informed today.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus tests in Sindh was recorded at 7.91 pct, while in Azad Kashmir 8.25 pct, Balochistan 4.78, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6.41 per cent and in Punjab 3.4 pe rcent. The test positivity rate in the federal capital Islamabad was recorded at 3.58, while the minimum positivity rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent in Gilgit Baltistan region.

In Peshawar 6.36 positive cases recorded, while the positivity ratio in Rawalpindi was 5.74pc, Lahore, 9.49 and 6.78 per cent was recorded in Gujranwala.

Read more: 1792 infections, 62 COVID-19 deaths reported in 24 hours: NCOC

In Hyderabad 6.78pc, Swat 5.51pc, Abbottabad, 4.69, Quetta 3.15 percent positive cases were detected.

Meanwhile, the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 62 more lives, whereas, 1,792 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 62 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,392. 1,680 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,403 patients are in critical condition including 38 new patients.

Comments

comments