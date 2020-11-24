Karachi records over 1000 COVID-19 cases; 13 patients die in Sindh  

KARACHI: The COVID-19 cases in Sindh witnessed a spike on Tuesday after 1,382 virus cases were reported during the past 24 hours, indicating a second wave in the province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Karachi once again topped among the cases as the metropolis surpassed the 1000 case mark on Tuesday, reporting 1091 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours.

Sharing daily COVID-19 figures during a routine briefing, the chief minister said that they performed 11,738 tests during the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,382 cases.

“13 virus patients have died in a day,” Murad Ali Shah said.

The chief minister said that there are 16,218 active coronavirus patients in the province with 671 of them being treated at hospitals. “As many as 619 patients are said to be in critical condition with 74 of them being put on ventilators,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that amid rising COVID-19 cases in the province, the Sindh government enforced a ban over indoor wedding functions, gymnasiums, and restaurants with an immediate effect while only allowing an exception for ceremonies being held outside.

The notification released today reads that wedding functions will only be allowed outdoors with a maximum guest capacity of 200 people.

The notification says wedding functions will have to conclude by 9 PM while only buffet service will be allowed to serve guests. According to new instruction, all indoor activities including business centres, gyms, shrines will be banned while offices, both public and private will be allowed only 50 percent of their staff with strict SOPs in place while the remaining will be working from home. The government has decreed that all business activities, except essential service providers and shops, will remain under lockdown on Fridays and Sundays. It also directed that business activities will only be allowed from 6 am to 6 pm with weekends off.

Comments

comments