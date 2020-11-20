Karachi reports nearly 1000 COVID-19 cases as Sindh virus toll rises

KARACHI: On yet another day of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Sindh, as many as 1,276 cases of the infection were reported in the province with nearly 1,000 of them from the provincial capital, ARY NEWS reported quoting figures provided by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have reported 1,276 COVID-19 cases in the province during the last 24 hours,” said the chief minister while giving a routine briefing on COVID-19 cases in the province.

He said that the province performed 12,975 tests, bringing the number of cases performed so far to 1,872,262. “We have so far reported 161,028 virus cases,” Murad Ali Shah said while conveying that 827 patients also recovered during the past 24 hours in the province, bringing total recoveries to 145,143.

The chief minister said that the death toll in the province has reached 2,799 after 19 more deaths reported from the province today.

He said there are 13,086 active virus patients being treated currently.

Giving details of the COVID-19 cases reported from Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial capital reported 929 cases today which included 333 cases from district South, 273 from East, 94 from Central, 92 from district West, 75 from Korangi, and 62 patients from district Malir.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,738 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 36 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,561. 868 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 368,665, whereas, the active cases stood at 33,562.

A total of 42,909 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 327,542 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,098,291 samples have been tested thus far.

The positivity rate has increased up to 6.3 percent in Pakistan. 1,517 patients are in critical condition.

Comments

comments