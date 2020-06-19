One dead, six injured in cracker blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi

KARACHI: A person was killed while six others sustained injuries in a cracker blast near the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh’s vehicle in Liaquatabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue and police sources, the Rangers vehicle came under the attack near an Ehsaas programme office in Liaquatabad. Consequently, a person was killed while six others suffered injured.

The killed and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In a tweet, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident and said those involved in the attack on the Ehsaas programme office will not be pardoned. He called for law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest the attackers.

انتہائ افسوس کا مقام ہے- احساس کے دفتر پر حملہ کرنے ولوں کو معاف نہیں کیا جائےگا- دہشت گردوں کو فوری گرفتار کیا جاے گا- پولیس فوری ایکشن میں نظر آنی چاہیے۔ نہ جانے کس کو احساس پروگرام سے تکلیف ہے pic.twitter.com/YBmxhhNgqp — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) June 19, 2020

This cracker blast came hours after a similar attack on the Rangers’ vehicle in Ghotki that left at least three people, including a Sindh Rangers man, dead.

According to local police, the vehicle of Sindh Rangers was targeted in the area of Ghotta Market.

The bodies were moved to the Karachi Civil hospital, while the area was cordoned-off after the incident.

Further investigation into both attacks is underway.

