KARACHI: Residents of Dada Bhai Town in Baloch Colony remain stranded in their homes as the streets remain inundated from Tuesday night after overflowing of water from Malir stream.

As per details, several houses and a CNG pump, situated at the main road were submerged with rainwater. The residents of the area going through tough time in discharging their routine life work.

The breach occurred in Dada Bhai embankment due to rise of water level in the Malir stream has been filled, but the streets of the area remain flooded with rainwater.

Getting the information about the breach, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani reached the area and said that water entered the residential area from Malir Stream in Dada Bhai Town due to technical issue of a gate. Now the gate has been completely closed and the flow of water has been stopped.

He said that heavy machinery has reached the area and work to drain the water has been started.

The Malir River is currently raging due to heavy rainfall in Karachi which turned many roads and residential areas into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

