More areas of Karachi’s district Central placed under micro smart lockdown

KARACHI: In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the third wave of the virus, the local administration has imposed micro smart lockdown in various areas of Karachi’s district central for two weeks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification, the micro smart lockdown will remain enforced until April 12 in various union councils of North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Gulberg. The hotspots have been identified by the district health officer (DHO).

Wearing facemask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in the areas. The pillion riding, social and trade activities will be banned in the areas. The movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted.

All kinds of industrial units in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants.

The COVID-19 positive masses will be quarantined at their homes, while the government will take every possible step to ensure the delivery of groceries.

