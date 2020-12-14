Karachi DSP held in businessman abduction case

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Monday arrested DSP Investigation West Zone Karachi involved in the kidnapping of Karachi based businessman, ARY News reported.

According to police, the son of DSP investigation had kidnapped a Karachi-based businessman from the Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis some few days back.

After conducting an inquiry, the police arrested DSP over the use of a police mobile in the abduction of businessman. Police said the son of Karachi DSP had used police mobile in the kidnapping of a Karachi trader.

He is at large since the kidnapping incident, said police.

Back in August, Police arrested three accused involved in the murder of a traffic policeman in Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West Aasim, the accused were involved in killing of a policeman named Muhammad Ali in Karimabad area of Karachi on the night of Independence Day.

The policeman was martyred upon resisting robbery bid, the DIG East said.

