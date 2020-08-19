Killers of policeman arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in murder of a traffic policeman in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West Aasim, the accused were involved in killing of a policeman named Muhammad Ali in Karimabad area of Karachi on the night of Independence Day.

The policeman was martyred upon resisting robbery bid, the DIG East said.

It may be noted that, the accused attacked a Muhammad Ali in Karimabad during attempt to snatch cellphone from him.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The attackers had managed to escape from the scene after the incident.

