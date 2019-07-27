Police to hold area-wise monitoring of around 10,000 suspected criminals: AIG Karachi

KARACHI: In order to bring improvements citing the shortage of squads in police stations, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon made major decisions including special deployments of police units for monitoring of more than 10,000 suspected criminals, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Ghulam Nabi Memon directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to call back officials deputed on the security of VIPs and other high-level officers.

He issued clear directions for restriction provision of security by any of the police station to VIP personalities. Memon said, “Security will not be given to any VIP through the squad deputed to perform duties at police station.”

“The officers and VIPs will be provided security squads belonging to security zone,” added the AIG Karachi.

In another decision, the Karachi police chief decided to hold special monitoring of accused persons released on bail, as well as those pronounced sentences by courts.

“The police department will initiate area-wise monitoring of more than 10,000 suspected criminals, whereas, a high-level officer in each police station and over 400 officials will be given task to keep eye on suspects,” he announced.

“The officer will be bound to report higher authorities regarding the suspect found involved in criminal activities again [after being released].”

Earlier on Friday, it emerged that Karachi police department had decided to conduct tests and interviews of the police officers before their appointments for the high-rank posts.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon clarified that the decision will not be implemented for the police officers who are already performing duties, however, the new appointments will be made after conducting exams and interviews.

He further detailed that the department will organise interviews of the candidates for the positions of Station House Officer (SHO), Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) and Specialist Operations (SO).

