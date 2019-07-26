SHOs’ appointments to be made after test, interview: AIG Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police department has decided to conduct tests and interviews of the police officers before their appointments for the high-rank posts, ARY News reported on Friday.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon clarified that the decision will not be implemented for the police officers who are already performing duties, however, the new appointments will be made after conducting exams and interviews.

He further detailed that the department will organise interviews of the candidates for the positions of Station House Officer (SHO), Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) and Specialist Operations (SO).

Earlier on June 27, the former Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Dr Amir Shaikh, had sought recommendations for the establishment of a specialised anti-drug unit.

The Karachi police chief had chaired a high-level meeting in order to review measures taken for eliminating drug abuse from the metropolis.

Shaikh directed police officers to initiated large-scale crackdowns against ice, crystal and other narcotics besides taking strict actions to shut drug bases. He ordered authorities to put supply lines of narcotics under special monitoring to chock its spread among citizens.

