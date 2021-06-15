Sindh budget: Rs6.5bn earmarked for procurement of electric buses in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allocated Rs6.5 billion in budget 2021-22 for the procurement of electric buses in Karachi.

Addressing the provincial assembly, Murad Ali Shah announced that the government has fixed a “huge amount” of Rs6.5bn in the budget-2021-20 for new buses in the port city.

The diesel hybrid electric buses would run under Sindh Intra District Peoples Bus Services Project, he announced while presenting the budget in the Sindh assembly.

Read More: ‘Karachi’s public transport to be converted into electric buses’

Murad Ali Sha said that Rs699 million has been allocated for the construction of the BRTS Orange Line in Karachi. He said that work on BRT Red Line Karachi will start this year and for which the government has earmarked Rs469 million while Rs.15.955 billion from foreign project assistance.

Read More: Budget 2021-22: How much Sindh govt plans to spend in Karachi?

The government also fixed Rs.60 million for the Yellow Line BRT corridor.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in March this year Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah inaugurated Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

In the beginning, the 37 electric buses will operate on the route connecting Tower to Sohrab Goth.

Comments

comments