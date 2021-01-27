Federal promises Karachi extra 400MW to avoid summer loadshedding

KARACHI: The federal government of Pakistan has Wednesday okayed an additional 400 megawatts of electricity to Karachi according to the sources, that in a bid to ensure the port city does not suffer long power outages in the coming summers, ARY News reported.

According to details the inside sources of the energy sector have shared with ARY News, the decision came following the session held earlier today between the federal power division and Karachi’s sole power distributor K Electric.

The sources confirmed that the session approved 1,200MW to Karachi post April instead of a present supply of 800MW, however the agreement for the development of additional power supply has yet to be penned.

The session also deliberated the financial crises faced by the power and gas distributors, KE and SSGC, noting that these shall be resolved soon.

In the next two years, the huddle said Karachi will receive an extra 1400 MG energy to offset the deficit.

READ: Parts of Karachi suffer from power cuts of up to 8 hours

It may be noted that just yesterday it was reported that several areas of Karachi had experienced prolonged and unannounced load shedding.

According to details, around 10 neighborhoods faced power outages for up to eight hours.

The areas most impacted included Shah Faisal, Korangi, Landhi, Liaquatabad, Keamari, Paposh Nagar, where residents complained of load shedding for eight hours.

The KE spokesperson, in a statement, denied reports of any unannounced load-shedding in the metropolis.

“There is no unannounced or announced load shedding in Karachi,” a spokesperson for the K-Electric said.

On the other hand, Karachiities are also suffering from 10 to 12 hours of gas load-shedding in residential areas of the city.

Comments

comments