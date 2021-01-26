Parts of Karachi suffer from power cuts of up to 8 hours

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi experienced prolonged and unannounced load-shedding on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, around 10 neighborhoods faced power outages for up to eight hours.

The areas most impacted included Shah Faisal, Korangi, Landhi, Liaquatabad, Keamari, Paposh Nagar, where residents complained of loadshedding for eight hours.

The KE spokesperson, in a statement, denied reports of any unannounced loadshedding in the metropolis.

“There is no unannounced or announced load shedding in Karachi,” a spokesperson for the K-Electric said.

On the other hand, Karachiities are also suffering from 10 to 12 hours of gas load-shedding in residential areas of the city.

According to details, hours-long gas load shedding was witnessed in parts of the city with FB Area, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Site, Lyari, Sir Syed Town, Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony and Malir areas experiencing outages of upto eight to 10 hours.

The gas supply to captive power units of the non-export industrial units in Karachi was also suspended.

