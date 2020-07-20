Firefighters battle blaze in Karachi’s area of Landhi

KARACHI: A major fire broke out Sunday evening at three factories at the Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Karachi’ Landhi area still out of control, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the spokesperson of Landhi Export Processing Zone, the fire erupted in a packaging factory and later spread to the two other factories.

The fire brigade officials said, nine fire tenders of city fire brigade and one snorkel were taking part in the extinguishing process. Owing to a high intensity fire, more fire tenders are being sent, they added.

Meanwhile, three fire tenders of the Pakistan Navy are also taking part in the operation.

Due to intensity of the fire, first floor of a two-storey factory collapsed officials added. The fire turned raw material and other equipment worth millions of rupees into ashes.

The officials noted that all the people present inside the factory, including some foreigners, had been evacuated.

The Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) said that the emergency measures were implemented in all hydrants and 20 water tankers were dispatched to help out the firefighting teams. The water supply to the fire brigades will be continued until the blaze is completed doused in the factories.

