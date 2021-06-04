Gang involved in selling auto parts of stolen motorcycles busted in Karachi  

KARACHI: Police on Friday raided a scrapyard in Ajmer Nagri neighbourhood of the city to bust a gang allegedly involved in selling auto parts of stolen motorcycles, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the entire episode, SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao said that they have recovered a truck full of motorcycle parts moments before it was leaving from the scrapyard in Ajmer Nagri to Shershah Kabari market.

“At least six suspects have been arrested while the auto parts dealer succeeded in fleeing from the scene,” he said adding that those arrested have been identified as Rehan, Ismail, Sajjad Haider, Muhammad Riasat, Muharram, and Noor Nabi.

The SSP Central said that a large number of parts separated from stolen motorcycles in the city have been recovered. During the initial probe, it emerged that parts from lifted and snatched motorcycles are extracted at various places in the city and were later shifted to the scrapyard.

“The material is further shifted to Shershah Kabari Market to be sold out as used items in the open market,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to a recent report, as many as 8,545 motorcycles have been stolen while 845 vehicles were snatched during a period from January 2021 to 15 May 2021.

Most of the incidents of motorcycle theft and snatching occurred in district Korangi while district East is among the area where most police stations were targeted.

It was further revealed in the report that certain gangs in Balochistan have emerged as key purchasers of such vehicles.

