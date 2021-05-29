List of 25 Karachi police stations that saw most motorcycle theft, snatching incidents

KARACHI: As many as 25 police stations out of a total of 108 have been identified in Karachi that saw most incidents of citizens being deprived of their motorcycles as more than 9,000 two-wheelers have been stolen or snatched during the first five months of 2021, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to a report, as many as 8,545 motorcycles have been stolen while 845 vehicles were snatched during a period from January 2021 to 15 May 2021.

As per details, district Korangi remained most affected from the criminal acts as areas falling under its six police stations including Zaman Town, Industrial Area, Awami Colony, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and Landhi saw most incidents of motorcycles being stolen or snatched.

13 police stations in district East have been targeted for motorcycle theft or snatching incidents including Sacchal, Jamshed Town, Site Super Highway, Baloch Colony, Shahra-e-Faisal, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

In district Central, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Taimuria, Liaquatabad, Rizvia, Sir Syed, North Karachi Industrial Area and Azizabad police stations have witnessed most incidents of motorcycle theft and snatching followed by Orangi Town, Mominabad and Surjani stations of district West.

One each station in districts South and Keamari have witnessed incidents of two-wheelers being stolen and snatched including Preedy police station and SITE A police station respectively.

It was further revealed in the report that certain gangs in Balochistan have emerged as key purchasers of such vehicles.

