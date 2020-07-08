Grenade attack in Karachi leaves one dead

KARACHI: At least one person was killed in a grenade attack near Bilawal Shah Goth area of Karachi here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the grenade was hurled at a bakery by unidentified men and resulted in the death of one person.

The deceased was the owner of bakery and former Rangers personnel, according to police.

Immediately after the attack, Rangers arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to traffic, while police personnel and Rangers collected evidence.

Earlier in June, at least three people including two Sindh Rangers personnel were killed in a blast targeting a Rangers vehicle in Ghotki.

According to the local police, the vehicle of Sindh Rangers was targeted with crackers at Railway Station road in the area of Ghotta Market.

Two personnel of rangers and a civilian were killed in the attack, police said.

A total of five attacks had been made against Pakistan Rangers Sindh during the past month with three consecutive attacks in various cities of Sindh on June 19.

The first attack occurred on June 10 in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi, which targeted a ranger’s vehicle while another attack on the same day targeted a Rangers checkpost in the Manzil Pump area.

Rangers personnel were made a target in Karachi, Larkana and Ghotki.

Bomb disposal squad investigating the attack that occurred in Liaquatabad in Karachi had claimed that the explosive was a factory-made RGD grenade.

