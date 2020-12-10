Alleged facilitator of terrorists involved in grenade attacks held in Karachi

KARACHI: An alleged facilitator of terrorists, Nadir Ali alias Pathan, has been arrested by Malir police during a raid on a tip-off in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Malir police officials conducted a raid on a tip-off and claimed to arrest Nadir Ali alias Pathan who had allegedly facilitated terrorists to carry out grenade attacks. The raiding team also recovered weapon, grenade bomb and half a kilogram of explosive material from his possession.

Police said that the accused facilitated grenade attack at the office of deputy superintendent police (DSP) Gulbahar. He was involved in providing logistic support to the terrorists, they added.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur told media that the accused made important revelations during the interrogation regarding the terrorist attacks and his accomplices including Asghar Shah alias Sajjad Shah, Faiq Ali alias Sultan and Javaid Mangrio.

Bahadur detailed that the suspected facilitator provided a heavy quantity of explosive material to terrorists to carry out attacks this year. Two cartons of grenades and a school bag packed with crackers were provided to terrorists by Ali, he added.

Police investigators found traces of Ali’s involvement in the grenade attack in Steel Town which left four citizens wounded in the explosion at a stall. In another grenade attack at an estate agency in Korangi, three citizens were wounded. A suspect, Faiq, received two hand-grenades from Ali, said Bahadur.

“The accused is in contact with terrorist outfits besides protecting the material used in different incidents in the city. He used to ensure availability of necessary material [for terrorists] as per their requirements. Nadir Ali is also involved in wall chalking for outlawed terrorist organisations.”

The SSP Malir said that interrogation with the accused is continued and more arrests are likely to be made after further revelations by the suspect.

