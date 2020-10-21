Gas leak triggered blast in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal: BDS report

KARACHI: A massive blast in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area this morning, which resulted in the death of five people and injuries to more than a dozen, was caused by a gas leak, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) said in a report.

Citing an initial investigation, the BDS said that it couldn’t find any evidence from the spot suggesting that the explosion was caused by explosive material.

The incident took place in a building near Abul Hassan Asfahani road Gulshan Iqbal, leaving a portion of the four-storey building collapse. Loud blast rocked the area in the morning and impact of the explosion shattered windowpanes of the nearby buildings, according to witnesses.

Two floors and two shops in a portion of the building have demolished.

Among 20 injured seven to eight said to be in a precarious condition. A traffic police official, who was on duty at the road, also said to be seriously injured in the explosion.

According to reports, 15 injured of the incident and three bodies have been shifted to a nearby private hospital, while three injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and one to the Jinnah Hospital.

The explosion also damaged three cars and six motorbikes.

