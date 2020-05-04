KARACHI: A moderate heatwave will grip the metropolis on Tuesday (tomorrow) and last at least four days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather department said the temperature is expected to go up to 42 degrees Celsius during the coming days due to change in weather conditions that will suspend the sea breeze towards the port city.

Chief meteorologist officer Sardar Sarfraz in a statement earlier said: “The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be generally from Northwest/West turning to Southwest in the evening during these days.”

The temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius with 55 per cent humidity in the air this afternoon, the weather department said and added the temperature is expected to rise further during the day.

It said partly cloudy weather is expected in upper and central parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, wind with rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Balochistan. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

