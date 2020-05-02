Heatwave: Hospitals under KMC put on standby for heatstroke patients

KARACHI: A summer heatwave is to hit Karachi starting from next week, May 5 and probably lasting till May 8 (Friday), as predicted by the MET office, ARY News reported.

Emergency has been declared in hospitals that come under the jurisdiction of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar has issued special directives in this regard for the healthcare services to stand by, be prepared and vigilant to deal with possible heatstroke cases in the coming days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on May 1 that Karachi may experience a heatwave from May 5-8 due to a likely change in the direction of winds.

The Met Department said temperature is expected to range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Dry winds from the south and south-west will push the mercury up on the scale turning the metropolis weather hot.

