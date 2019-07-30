Karachi to receive more heavy rain in today’s afternoon: MET office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta on Tuesday (today), reported ARY News.

According to Met Office, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating southern parts, while moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country.

The MET office has forecast heavy rain in the metropolis in today’s afternoon. Currently, the city’s temperature has been recorded at 26-degree centigrade.

86 per cent of the humidity is present in the air, which is blowing at the speed of six nautical miles per hour.

The current monsoon system will remain in Karachi till Wednesday.

First rainfall of monsoon in Karachi on Monday played havoc with the normal life in the city with power outages in several areas and knee-deep water at scores of roads.

Due to flooding in Orangi Nullah water spilled out of the drain and entered in nearby houses. Dozens of houses in Pak Colony, Jumman Colony and Johar Colony affected with the water spill from drains.

Read more: Eight electrocuted to death after heavy rain hits Karachi

Liaquabad Underpass was filled with the rainwater and closed for the traffic due to the faulty drainage system of the underpass.

The rainfall also exposed the claims of the officials of civic agencies and the city administration about their preparations to meet the rain emergency.

Comments

comments