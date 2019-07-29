Eight electrocuted to death after heavy rain hits Karachi

KARACHI: As the metropolis received first monsoon rainfall on Monday, at least eight people across the city died due to electrocution, ARY News reported.

As per details, the people died due to electrocution were belonged to the areas of Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mehmodabad, Malir and Boat Basin.

The Sindh government on Monday announced that all educational institutions in Karachi will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) due to heavy rainfall in the metropolis.

All examinations scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Karachi, NED and Federal Urdu universities have been postponed and a new date will be announced later.

First rainfall of monsoon in Karachi on Monday played havoc with the normal life in the city with power outages in several areas and knee-deep water at scores of roads.

Due to flooding in Orangi Nullah water spilled out of the drain and entered in nearby houses. Dozens of houses in Pak Colony, Jumman Colony and Johar Colony affected with the water spill from drains.

Liaquabad Underpass was filled with the rainwater and closed for the traffic due to the faulty drainage system of the underpass.

The rainfall also exposed the claims of the officials of civic agencies and the city administration about their preparations to meet the rain emergency.

Read More: Six officers suspended over negligence in rain emergency duties

The highest level of rainfall, 60 millimeters, was recorded at Saddar, while Surjani Town received 50mm, Faisal Base area 45mm, North Karachi 42mm, and Nazimabad 39mm of rain, according to the Met Office.

Chairman District Council Karachi Salman Murad visited several localities to monitor the post-rain situation.

A drive of the cleanliness of the drains started in the metropolis after rain disrupted daily life in the mega-city.

Several areas of Karachi witnessed long hours of power outages due to rainfall. Karachi Airport, Civil Aviation Authority headquarters and PIA head office suffered blackout disrupting normal work.

