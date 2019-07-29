Six officers suspended over negligence in rain emergency duties

KARACHI: Six officers have been suspended by Malir administration over showing negligence during rain emergency duties amid a heavy downpour in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The officers were suspended over their absence from the duties. The officers include AEE Zaheeruddin, Jamal Abbasi, Engineer Fayyaz Ali Domki, Rasool Bakhsh, Israr Ahmed and Muhammad Alam.

First rainfall of monsoon in Karachi played havoc with the normal life in city with power outages in several areas and knee-deep water at scores of roads.

Due to intermittent rainfall water from several drains spilled out.

Due to flooding in Orangi Nullah water spilled out of the drain and entered in nearby houses. Dozens of houses in Pak Colony, Jumman Colony and Johar Colony affected with the water spill from drains.

Read: Heavy downpour lashes the metropolis, Karachi drenched

The Jinnah International Airport area of the city saw saw rains up to 4 milimetres (mm) while North Karachi and Saddar recorded 4 and 6 mm of rain respectively.

Karachi’s area of Gulshan e Hadeed saw 12 ml’s of rain while Nazimabad and Landhi areas recorded 2 mm’s of rain each.

The university road area saw 6.1 mm’s of rain along with P.A.F Faisal and adjoining areas saw 6 mm of rain.

According to Director MET, the monsoon system will likely end on Wednesday and there are not much chances of rains in the first week of August.

Comments

comments