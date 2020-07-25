Karachi to receive heavy rainfall today: Met Office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast beginning of a third rainy spell in Karachi from today (Saturday) under the influence of low-pressure area developed in India’s Gujrat, ARY News reported.

A new system of monsoon rains is likely to enter the city from July 25, said Director MET Sardar Sarfraz.

According to Met office, 20-25 mm rain is expected in different areas of the city during the third spell of monsoon rains.

The Met Office has said that moderate to heavy rainfall under the new monsoon system is likely to start on the evening or night of July 25.

Meanwhile, the port city received drizzle at some of its localities on Saturday morning. Drizzle reported at Saddar, Liaquatabad, I.I Chundrigar Road area in Karachi.

Earlier on Thursday, The Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) has predicted that the third spell of monsoon rains likely to hit the city between July 26 and 27.

The parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy downpour on July 17 under the second spell of the monsoon system.

During the second spell of monsoon rain, the citizens suffered extreme difficulty while travelling through the flooded roads which created huge traffic jams in busiest roads including Shahrea Faisal, Do Talwar, Bahadurabad, Jama Cloth Market, Star Gate, Hassan Square, Guru Mandir, Nursery, Regent Plaza, Liquatabad, Lines Area, NIPA roundabout, Defence, Clifton, Boat Basin and others.

