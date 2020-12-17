Karachi records highest COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate in country

ISLAMABAD: The highest test positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was recorded in Karachi at 16.59 percent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was briefed on Thursday.

Among overall 71 deaths, 39 were reported in Punjab, NCOC informed.

Pakistan’s overall Test Positivity Ratio (TPR) was recorded at 6.3pc, the NCOC session was informed today.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus tests in Sindh was recorded at 10.6 pct, while in Azad Kashmir 11.4 pct, Balochistan 14.2, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 8.1 pct and in Punjab 3.8 percent. The test positivity rate in federal capital Islamabad remained at 3.6, while the minimum positivity rate was recorded 1.5 pct in Gilgit Baltistan region.

In Peshawar 13.34 positive cases recorded, while the positivity ratio in Rawalpindi was 5.36pc, Faisalabad 4.27pc, Multan 3.74pc, and Hyderabad 8.71 pct.

In Abbottabad 8.25pc, Swat 5.88pc Quetta 4.76 percent, Gilgit 3.17 pct, Mirpur 9.40 pct and Muzaffarabad 1.92 pct positive cases detected.

According to the NCOC record overall 2505 patients of coronavirus have been in serious condition across the country.

The coronavirus pandemic claimed 71 more lives, whereas, 2,545 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, the NCOC was informed.

In the past 24 hours, 71 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,080. 7,993 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,505 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

The total count of active cases is 42,851 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.34 per cent.

Comments

comments