COVID-19: Over 2500 infections, 71 deaths recorded across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 71 more lives, whereas, 2,545 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 71 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,080. 7,993 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,505 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

The total count of active cases is 42,851 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 6.34 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 448,522.

A total of 40,090 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 396,591people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,176,889 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had urged the public to strictly adhere to the SOPs to avoid the spread of the Covid-19.

While briefing media, he had said people should wear masks, observe social distancing, wash hands at regular intervals and avoid big gatherings.

He had pointed out that the surging coronavirus case count is putting stress on the health care system.

The SAPM urged the nation to observe precautions while celebrating events such as weddings or Christmas. Faisal Sultan had said cooperation is required at the grassroots level to check the spread of the pandemic.

