Two ‘RAW-trained’ suspects arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police and intelligence agency in a joint operation arrested two suspects allegedly affiliated with the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from the city’s Korangi area, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hassan Sardar said that the suspects, who were trained by RAW, were involved in target killing in Pakistan.

The SSP said that the arrested suspects were identified as Khawar Hussain and Jabir, who were sending target killing details and images abroad.

SSP Hassan Sardar said that the suspects were receiving funds from various accounts abroad. He added that further revelations from the arrested suspects are expected as the investigation is underway.

The police also recovered two hand grenades, 9mm pistols, and bullets from the RAW agents.

Separately, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the four members – named Ghulam Rasool, Mohammad Yousuf, Gul Hassan, and Farhan alias Ganja – of an inter-provincial gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in Karachi have been arrested.

During the operation, the CTD officials recovered two bikes, and ammunitions along with two 9mm and four 30bore pistols from the possession of the arrested individuals.

According to CTD officials, the arrested suspects were involved in street criminal activities in Karachi and had previously been apprehended and served jail time.