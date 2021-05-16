Karachi experiences hot weather as mercury soars to 42°C

KARACHI: People in Karachi experiencing hot weather as mercury has soared to 42ºCelsius in the port city, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday.

Dusty winds blowing in the port city and the adjoining areas at 39 KM wind speed as the Met Office forecast severe hot and humid weather in the city for three days.

“Presently the winds blowing at 39 KM wind speed that could enhance upto 48 kilometers per hour today,” according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

Meanwhile, the coastal areas of Pakistan including Karachi, have no threat from Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae, the met department said.

Tropical Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ has intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ in the Arabian Sea. The storm is expected to make landfall near Dwarka in Indian state of Gujarat near Porbandar around afternoon as a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday (May 18), according to a weather report.

Based on the existing meteorological conditions, dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts during 17-20 May.

The cyclone’s name ‘Tauktae’ pronounced as TauTe, given by Myanmar. It is a Burmese language word, meaning a lizard.

