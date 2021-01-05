Karachi, Hyderabad to get COVID-19 vaccine in first phase: Azra Pechuhu

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health Azra Fazl Pechuhu on Tuesday said that they have received reports of a delay in availability of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, contrary to an earlier plan of vaccination from January 15, ARY NEWS reported.

The health minister said that the Sindh province has evolved a comprehensive strategy to deal with COVID-19 vaccination process.

She hoped that the federal government would take measures to ensure the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. “We have developed a vaccine management system, which will be helpful in tracking the immunization process,” Azra Fazl Pechuhu said.

“In the first phase, the vaccination would be carried out in Karachi and Hyderabad and later arrangements will be made in other divisions also,” she said adding that later the vaccination network would be expanded to every district of the Sindh province.

The health minister said that frontline health workers from public or private health institutions would get a vaccination in the first phase.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Minister for Health Azra Fazl Pechuhu had said on January 01 that the province would be able to get nearly 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after the second week of the ongoing month of January.

The minister said that the vaccine would be made available to the province with the help of the National Vaccine Task Force and NCOC.

“Nearly 250,000 vaccines will be provided to the province after the second week of the ongoing month,” she said adding that two doses would be administered to a person with a gap of 21 days.

