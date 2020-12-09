Karachi, Hyderabad record highest Covid-19 positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday the countrywide positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 7.78 per cent in the past 24 hours.

Karachi recorded the highest positivity ratio at 21.80pc for a second day in row, followed by Hyderabad 19.3pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur 13.16pc, Rawalpindi 13.03pc, Peshawar 13.2pc, Abbottabad 11.82pc, Islamabad 6.28pc, Muzaffarabad 5.45pc, Quetta 4.15pc, Swat 4.23pc, Faisalabad 3.15pc, and Multan 2.1pc.

Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio which was 13.01pc, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10.6pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 9.8pc, Balochistan 6.05, and Gilgit Baltistan 3.07pc.

2,498 of the total Covid-19 patients under treatment across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the NCOC, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar warned Covid-19 cases will go up if health guidelines are not adhered to, piling pressure on hospitals.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), to be attended by the chief ministers of all the provinces, to take stock of the present coronavirus situation.

