KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Karachi’s Delhi, Punjab colony and PNT, ARY News reported.

A three members bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case at Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court.

The court during the hearing ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Delhi colony, Punjab colony, PNT and all illegal buildings situated at Karachi’s Gizri road. “Who is allowing construction at a land allotted to federal government officials for quarters”? the CJP inquired.

At which the officials of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) informed CJP Gulzar Ahmed that they took action against illegal constructions in the above-mentioned areas.

Attorney General should tell how these buildings have been constructed and who allowed them to construct 9-storey buildings. All these illegal buildings have to be demolished, said CJP while addressing attorney general.

The attorney general told CJP that some of the builders have taken stay order from the court. “It is not possible for us to demolish illegal constructions as the matter is already in court, ” Advocate General Sindh argued in the court.

At which, the CJP asked him to take immediate and strict action against illegal buildings and construct parks at the land of demolished buildings.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Sindh government and Railways to remove all encroachments, including all multi-storeyed buildings that come in the way of Karachi Circular Railways, and ordered to revive the KCR.

We want to know what progress has been made over the matter,” the CJP asked.

Advocate General Sindh told the court that the KCR has been included in CPEC projects and the matter has been between the governments. “It is impossible to revive the past circular railway,” AG Sindh said.

There were 24 gates and most of them have been under encroachment, he further said.

“Why the KCR was not revived,” the chief justice asked the Secretary Railways. “Instead of its restoration the project was added in the CPEC,” the court remarked.

“The responsibility was taken by the government of Sindh,” the secretary said.

“We don’t want to hear this, tell the court why the decision was not implemented,” the court asked.

The court also warned of issuing the contempt of court notices to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Mayor Waseem Akhtar and the Secretary Railways during the hearing.

